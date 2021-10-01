GYLA Releases Report on October 2 Elections

Georgian Young Lawyer’s Association (GYLA), a local watchdog, released on September 30 its second interim report on the October 2 local elections, which covers the August 3 – September 24 period.

The report covered 4 cases of alleged ignoring the requirement to separate the state and political parties, 5 cases of alleged misuse of administrative resources, 2 cases of possible unlawful participation in campaigns, 7 possible cases of vote-buying, multiple cases of alleged coercion and threats, 2 instances of minor hooliganism, 4 cases of possibly politically motivated violence, 2 dismissals on possible political grounds, as well as several cases of hindering parties’ activities.

The watchdog cited the Dmanisi Municipality stabbings of two United National Movement supporters, as well as an attack on a UNM supporter in the city of Rustavi. It also reported two cases of violence in Ozurgeti Municipality.

GYLA cited alleged pressure on businessmen in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region by law enforcement agencies, as well as threats against candidates of the ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia and Strategy Aghmashenebeli – Third Force to withdraw from the races.

As for supposed vote-buying, GYLA said Georgian Dream, European Georgia, Lelo and United national Movement all announced initiatives to assist people in receiving vaccines. The watchdog also said Georgian Dream distributed groceries to people in Tsalenjikha, while For Georgia activists renovated a public volleyball court in Jvari.

Addressing supposed cases of obstructing the activities of political activities, the watchdog cited pro-government Imedi TV’s refusal to air UNM and European Georgia ads, as well as instances of damaging campaign banners of the UNM and the GD.

According to the report, Marine Abuladze, lawyer of Akhaltsikhe Municipality Kindergarten Association and Tamar Abuladze – Head of Akhaltsikhe Municipality Sakrebulo Administration were dismissed on political grounds for being relatives of a For Georgia member.

