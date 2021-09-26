PM Garibashvili Concluded New York Visit

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili concluded on September 25 his visit to New York, where he attended the UN General Assembly and met with foreign leaders.

The Georgian PM held the last of his bilateral meetings with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on September 24. The two officials discussed trade and economic ties, as well as the role of tourism in post-pandemic economic recovery.

PM Garibashvili also reaffirmed to his Greek counterpart Georgia’s commitment to the European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes, according to the Government’s press service.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, who was part of the Georgian delegation, concluded the visit after holding meetings with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, and Ghana on September 24.

The Georgian FM and Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhánek discussed deepening trade and economic relations. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Georgia is on the list of priority countries in the 2018 – 2023 strategy of the Czech Development Agency.

FM Kulhánek on his part said he reiterated his country’s support “for helping Georgia build closer ties with the EU and NATO.

The Georgian delegation began its visit to New York on September 20.

