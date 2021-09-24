Girchi – More Freedom: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released the proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Zurab Girchi Japaridze – Girchi – More Freedom, among them 3 women, 7- men.

Tengiz Kirtadze, also running for Mtatsminda majoritarian Tsotne Koberidze, Deputy Tbilisi Mayor candidate of UNM, European Georgia, Droa, Girchi-MF Ana Chikovani Badri Grigalashvili, also running for Nadzaladevi majoritarian Borisi Kurua, also running for Saburtalo majoritarian Nino Sajaia Nika Mosiashvili, also running for Didube majoritarian Levan Nishnianidze Mariam Chalatashvili Roin Mtskerashvili

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

The party made a deal with UNM, European Georgia and Droa parties in Tbilisi, supporting UNM’s Nika Melia for Mayor and Droa’s Elene Khoshtaria for Sakrebulo chair, while its fresh faced Tsotne Koberidze will serve as Melia’s Deputy if Tbilisites elect UNM leader as Mayor. Also, as per the deal, four of their candidates in 10 Tbilisi constituencies will run as majoritarians on a joint ticket.

This will be the first election for Girchi – More Freedom, as it was established by Zurab Japaridze after last year’s split with Girchi party.

