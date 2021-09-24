Elisashvili – The Citizens: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released the proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Aleko Elisashvili – The Citizens, among them 5 women, 5 – men.

Patmani Barjadze Giorgi Rekhviashvili Tinatin Gugunava Nino Charkviani Nato Kirvalidze Sulkhani Namchevadze Roman Melkadze Maka Pridonashvili Mikheil Abramishili Shalva Karelidze

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

Party has not presented its candidate for Tbilisi Mayoral elections. Elisashvili – Citizens earned 6th place in 2020 Parliamentary Elections with 1.33% of total votes.

