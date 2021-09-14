PM Slams UNM over ‘Provocation’ with Alleged Secret Service Leak

Addressing the leaked files about the alleged spying on the clergy, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili slammed the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, for “another dirty provocation” against the state, the Orthodox Church, and the State Security Service (SSG).

The Georgian PM argued the “oppressor, evil force” of the UNM and ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili aims to discredit key institutions in the country, adding that the largest opposition party is in a “permanent fight against army, police, court” to “demoralize [the public] and discredit the system.”

PM Garibashvili especially highlighted yesterday’s leaking of the documents as an attack against the Georgian Orthodox Church – “the most authoritative institution and the bedrock of the foundations of Georgians.”

The documents leaked on September 13 included numerous briefs, reports and dossiers, supposedly prepared by SGG agents, describing clergymen’s supposed business activities, intimate relationships, sexual orientation, past activities, including alleged illegal drug use.

More on the story:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)