U.S. Congress Delegation Begins Georgia Visit

A delegation of five Republican party U.S. House of Representatives members met today Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili, after arriving earlier in the morning as part of their September 6-8 trip to Georgia.

The delegation includes lawmakers Alexander Xavier Mooney (R-WV), Bryan George Steil (R-WI), Kelly Michael Armstrong (R-ND), Carol Devine Miller (R-WV) and Ronald Gene Estes (R-KS).

At the meeting with the Prime Minister, the sides focused on Georgia’s role in maintaining international peace and security, as well as its contributions in the evacuations from Kabul, as reported by the Government Administration’s press service.

According to the same account, the U.S. lawmakers and PM Garibashvili also discussed Georgia’s democratic reforms, Russian occupation, provocations and the illegal “borderization” processes.

Rep. Alexander Mooney highlighted the delegation’s support for Georgia and concerns over Russian aggression. “We are happy to have a good friend in the region,” the lawmaker said in a Georgian translation of his remarks, delivered by PM Garibashvili’s press service.

Also on September 6, the U.S. lawmakers visited the Odzisi village, along the occupying line with the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, and the Military Rehabilitation Centre in Tserovani, established with U.S. support.

Representatives Mooney, Steil, Armstrong, and Miller are the co-sponsors of the Georgia Support Act, a bipartisan draft resolution reintroduced at the Congress in February.

Also Read: