Garibashvili Begins Ukraine Visit

21/08/2021 - 17:27
Georgian Prime Irakli Garibashvili has begun his August 21-23 visit to Ukraine. Garibashvili arrived today in Lviv where he was welcomed by his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov, and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, among others.

The visit comes as a sign of continued warming of relations between Tbilisi and Kyiv, strained during May 2020 – April 2021 over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appointment of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the Executive Reform Committee.

On August 22, Garibashvili will continue his visit in Kyiv, where he will meet with President Zelenskyy, PM Shmyhal, and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov. The two Prime Ministers are set to hold a joint press conference, according to Georgian Government’s press service.

On Monday, August 23, Garibashvili will join the leaders of more than 40 nations to participate in the Crimean Platform, a high-profile summit intended to mobilize more international attention to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In Ukraine, Prime Minister Garibashvili is accompanied with Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, and Head of the Government’s Administration Ilia Darchiashvili.

