Garibashvili Says UNM has ‘No Moral Right’ to Stay in Politics  

Speaking about the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the political force that failed to evade “this gravest war” from the country has “no moral right” to stay in politics.

He noted that the previous adminsitration, led by the United National Movement, failed to protect the country from “irreparable consequences” that resulted in “occupation of 20% of our territories, the so called recognition policy [of Russia towards Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions] and the expulsion of thousands of our citizens [from their homes].”

The Prime Minister also said “incurable” wounds caused by the war “remind us how the responsible government should look like and what kind of government we should not have.”

Garibashvili made these remarks on August 9 in the southern city of Rustavi, where he presented Nino Latsabidze, the mayoral candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The Prime Minister again slammed the previous government in southern town of Dmanisi on August 10, when presenting Koba Murabashvili to locals as the mayoral candidate. Garibashvili stated that shortly after Russian military units were withdrawn from Georgia in 2007, the UNM administration yielded to provocations and “brought Russian troops back to Georgia.”

Presenting Bolnisi mayoral candidate, Davit Sherazadishvili on the same day, PM Garibashvili went on speaking about the 2008 War, calling it “a mistake.” He accused ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili of running away and abandoning Georgian troops, slamming his behavior as a “catastrophe,” “shame” and “tragedy.”

“Peace and stability have no alternative,” PM Garibashvili said, stressing that Georgia has seen no war during the Georgian Dream’s rule.

Earlier on August 8, upon visiting the Mukhatgverdi military cemetery in the outskirts of Tbilisi to pay tributes to Georgian soldiers fallen in the war, PM Garibashvili accused the UNM government of “anti-state provocation” in the context of the 2008 War.

In response to PM Garibashvili’s remarks, Giorgi Baramidze, one of the leaders of the National Movement, then said “it is shameful to accuse the homeland of unleashing the war only to cause harm to [your political] opponents.”

