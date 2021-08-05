Niko Tatulashvili. Photo: Government Administration
News

PM Appoints Human Rights Advisor

05/08/2021 - 15:23
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili appointed Niko Tatulashvili, 40, as his advisor in human rights protection issues.

The post has been vacant since Lela Akiashvili, the previous advisor, quit in March following resignation of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Tatulashvili, who was trained in law at universities of Essex (UK), Lund (Sweden), as well as Central European University and Tbilisi State University, has previously headed the administration of the Ministry of Defense since January 2020. Prior to that, he held various offices at State Inspector’s Office and Public Defender’s Office of Georgia, and worked earlier in research and academic positions at University of Essex.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

05/08/2021 - 15:23
