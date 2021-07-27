Georgia’s Colchic Rainforests, Wetlands Granted World Heritage Status

UNESCO added Georgia’s Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands to its list of world heritage sites on July 26.

This is the first Georgian site added to the list for its natural attributes. It includes 1,100 species of vascular and non-vascular plants, including 44 threatened species, some 500 varieties of vertebrates and harbors 19 threatened animal species, including the Colchich Sturgeon, said UNESCO.

The site is comprised of seven parts on an 80km span along Georgia’s Black Sea coast. It includes the revered Kolkheti National Park of Samegrelo and Guria regions and Kobuleti and Kintrishi Protected Areas, and Mtirala National Park in the Adjara Autonomous Republic.

Kolkehti National Park is one of the first natural sites in Georgia. It was established as a National Park in 1998, and is home to unique Colchic forests and wetlands.

A nature reserve was created in Kintrishi in 1959, while the Protected Areas were established in 2007. It is located along the Kintrishi river valley situated among the Khino mountains. The Areas offer tourist trails, as well as picnic and camping places.

Kobuleti Protected Areas were established in 1998, and it is unique with its sphagnum swamps.

Mtirala National Park was established in 2007. It is located on Adjara Mountain Range, and is one of the most humid parts of Georgia. The Park includes dense forests, offers hiking and horse-riding tours and a zipline.

Besides the Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands, three other Georgian sites are inscribed on the World Heritage List, Gelati Monastery, Historical Monuments of Mtskheta and Upper Svaneti region, for their cultural attributes.

