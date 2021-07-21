One Arrested for Attacking Rustavi 2 Cameraman

Police have arrested one person for attacking a Rustavi 2 TV cameraman during the homophobic pogroms of July 5 in downtown Tbilisi, the Interior Ministry reported today.

The suspect verbally and physically assaulted the cameraman, and unlawfully interfered with his professional duties, according to the police report. The cameraman was covering the violent counterprotest against the Pride March, an event canceled subsequently due to an outbreak of violence and lack of safety guarantees.

The Interior Ministry said the investigation into the events of July 5 is ongoing on charges of participating in group violence (Article 225.2, Criminal Code), unlawful interference with journalist’s professional activities (Article 154.2), and persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a).

