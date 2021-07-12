The rally in the aftermath of Aleksandre lashkarava's death, demanding resignation of Prime Minsiter Irakli Garibashvili. Tbilisi, July 11, 2021. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
News

RSF: Death of Journalist ‘Calamitous Turning Point’ for Press Freedom in Georgia

12/07/2021 - 17:55
52 1 minute read

“After the coordinated attack of fifty journalists, the suspicious death of Aleksandre Lashkarava marks a calamitous turning point for the press freedom in Georgia ,” said Jeanne Cavalier, the head of Eastern Europe and Central Asia office at Paris-based press freedom watchdog Reporters without Borders.

Cavalier said “we call on the Interior Ministry for an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death and the assaults on journalists that the police failed to protect, rather than attempting to discredit the deceased cameraman.” The RSF representative alluded to the Georgian authorities floating the idea that the journalist, who died few days after being beaten up by homophobic far-right mob, could have died of narcotics overdose.

“The passivity of the authorities in the face of this extreme attempt to intimidate journalists by homophobic movements undermines the credibility of the government, which must leave no room for impunity, and assume its share of responsibility in this affair,” noted Cavalier in the July 12 statement by RSF.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
12/07/2021 - 17:55
52 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

U.S. Ambassador Speaks of Pro-Kremlin Disinformation

12/07/2021 - 19:10

Georgia Lurches Towards Illiberalism

12/07/2021 - 15:58

One More Arrested for Attacking TV Pirveli Crew

12/07/2021 - 13:37

Garibashvili Not Willing to Resign, Slams ‘Anti-State Conspiracy’

12/07/2021 - 11:31
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button