Kobakhidze Says ‘Radical Opposition’ Behind Tbilisi Pride

Ruling Georgian Dream party chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze said amid ongoing mass homophobic disturbances in downtown Tbilisi that Tbilisi Pride’s “real objective” was advancing political interests, not that of defending “rights of anyone.”

“Whatever is happening in the streets of Tbilisi is in the interests of the radical opposition – the United National Movement and its partner parties, [that are forces] behind [Tbilisi] Pride,” claimed MP Irakli Kobakhidze, adding that they warned the pride organizers their march had potential of causing opponents’ aggression.

He said “social confrontation, escalation of the situation, stirring anti-western feelings, is what these political forces did strive for all these years.”

The governing party chairperson also condemned the facts of violence, also “highlighting that violence, in particular against journalists have no justification.”

Tbilisi Pride organizers have repeatedly denied UNM-link allegations by the Georgian Dream officials.

