U.S. Embassy: April 19 Deal Specifies Halting Judicial Appointments

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia today tweeted that by signing the April 19 deal, the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition agreed to pausing ongoing judicial appointments, as well as “committed to comprehensive and inclusive judicial reform,” including “new legislation on Supreme Court nominations.”

The tweet featured an excerpt from the EU-brokered compromise agreement between the ruling party and the opposition, with relevant points regarding judicial reform and appointments highlighted.

The U.S. Embassy tweet came after Georgian Dream Chairperson MP Irakli Kobakhidze said Parliament would not halt the appointment process of Supreme Court Judges, stressing that the ruling party had already fulfilled obligations to reform the candidate selection procedure ahead of signing the April 19 deal.

