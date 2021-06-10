President Zurabishvili Concludes Monaco Visit

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili visited Monaco on June 9-10, where she met with Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and President of the Peace and Sport organization Joël Bouzou.

President Zurabishvili and Prince Albert II discussed deepening wine tourism between the countries, as well as issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ecology, the environment, and biodiversity, the President’s press office reported.

The Georgian President also attended a presentation organized to promote Georgian wine at the Monte Carlo Wine Palace, which included twelve different types of wine from seven Georgian companies.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)