Georgia Appoints New Brussels Envoy

The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, Vakhtang Makharoblishvili, was appointed today as the Ambassador to Belgium and Luxemburg and Head of the Georgian Mission to the European Union.

The appointment comes after Natalie Sabanadze, Tbilisi’s long-serving envoy to Brussels, stepped down in March, amid Georgia’s protracted political crisis.

Having held various diplomatic posts since 2000, and being awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador in 2011, Makharoblishvili has served as Deputy Foreign Minister since 2016 and was promoted as First Deputy in 2019.

Under his tenure, the career diplomat oversaw the implementation of Georgia’s EU integration policy, and led several political dialogue formats with the EU, including the Association Committee, the Association Agenda negotiations, the high-level Strategic Security Dialogue, and the EU Human Rights Dialogue, among others.

With his appointment as the envoy to the EU, Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia will take the position as the First Deputy.

Another career diplomat, Teimuraz Janjalia, was appointed today, replacing Darsalia as Deputy Foreign Minister. Janjalia was the Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Economic Relations Department since 2018, previously serving as the Ambassador to Latvia between 2013-2018.

