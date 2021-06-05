U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary to Visit Tbilisi

Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker will travel to Tbilisi, Baku, and Yerevan on June 6-13.

The Department of State said on June 4 that the visit aims to “advance bilateral and regional priorities and to express U.S. support for democratic and economic development across the region.”

According to the report, in Tbilisi, the Acting Assistant Secretary will meet with government, opposition, and civil society leaders to discuss the full implementation of the EU-brokered April 19 agreement as well as “Russia’s ongoing aggression against and occupation of Georgia.”

