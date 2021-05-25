Namakhvani Protest Leader Talks Plans

Namakhvani protest leader Varlam Goletiani announced today that the activists plan to hold a final rally in the capital Tbilisi tomorrow, after which they will return to the Rioni Valley to continue resisting the preparatory works for the Hydropower Plant construction. In the meantime, protesters are marching today towards Tbilisi Philharmonic Hall, where they plan to block the road.

Goletiani slammed the government for not taking into account the protesters’ demands despite the massive rallies held in the capital since May 23. “We do not plan to conform to this process, when we know that the company continues to destroy the valley round the clock,” he warned. “In this fight, we are all obligated to stand on the frontline, which is in this case drawn along the Rioni Valley,” Goletiani said, explaining the decision to shift the protest back to the region.

The protest leader cited a freshly-leaked Justice Ministry report on the HPP deal, asserting that the authorities have signed an “anti-state” contract with the investor. Tomorrow we will show the government once again that it is acting unlawfully, Goletiani declared.

He also rebuffed allegations that the activists plan to disrupt May 26 celebrations planned to be held at the Freedom Square, only 1.5 km away from the Republic Square where the Namakhvani rally is to be held tomorrow.

More to follow