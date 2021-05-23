Georgian Foreign Ministry on Belarus Flight Diversion

Commenting on the diversion of Ryanair plane from Greece to Lithuania in Belarus earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia tweeted late on May 23 that “all passengers must enjoy the freedom of safe travel” and that “their forced detention is completely unacceptable.”

“We welcome the safe landing of the Ryanair flight to its original destination – Vilnius [and] are happy for the people onboard,” stated the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Some have called it state terrorism as Belarus forced the commercial flight between the two European Union capitals to land in Minsk to arrest Roman Protasevich, exiled Belarusian opposition activist and former editor of the Nexta group. The flight was allowed to head to the Lithuanian capital after Protasevich’s arrest.