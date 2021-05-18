European Georgia MP Quits Party, Enters Parliament as Party Disagrees

Tariel Nakaidze, number five on the European Georgia proportional list, today quit the party and announced that he is entering Parliament, following the EG political council’s decision to continue boycotting the Georgian legislature.

Nakaidze said he will start working in Parliament as an independent MP “for now,” though did not exclude the possibility of joining an opposition faction should this become necessary to better fulfill his responsibilities toward the public.

The party’s Chairperson, Giga Bokeria, said EG members “almost unanimously” agreed that the party should not enter “this politically illegitimate Parliament,” despite most other opposition parties signing the EU-brokered April 19 deal and lifting their boycott.

Nakaidze became the fourth member on the European Georgia party list to enter the legislature as an independent MP, alongside former party Chairperson Davit Bakradze, Shalva Shavgulidze, and Armaz Akhvlediani. European Georgia is now seemingly left without any seats in the Parliament, as Elene Khoshtaria who has the party’s one remaining mandate quit the party in December 2020, but also refuses to enter the legislature.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)