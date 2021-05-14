Georgia to Receive 15,000 COVID-19 Vaccines from Lithuania

Georgia is set to receive 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines by September through an initiative unveiled today by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to allocate 200,000 jabs to the Eastern Partnership countries.

It was not immediately clear which vaccine will be sent to Georgia. Lithuania itself is administering three jabs among its populace – Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.

Foreign Minister Landsbergis said the number of doses to be allocated may be further reviewed “if the situation allows.” “Our partners need a lot of vaccine doses. We hope that other EU member states will follow Lithuania’s example,” he stated.

“Solidarity is pivotal in such complicated times,” Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani responded, welcoming the Lithuanian initiative.

As of May 14, 81,076 persons have received their first jab, while 13,507 have been fully vaccinated. The country began immunization on March 15, and currently administers three shots – Sinopharm, Oxford/AstraZeneca, and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Georgian health authorities reported today 1,390 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,070 recoveries. The number of total confirmed cases stands at 327,831, of which 307,334 recovered and 4,397 died. The number of active cases stands at 16,074.

