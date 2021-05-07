GD Chair, Delegation Visit Berlin

Ruling Georgian Dream party Chair Irakli Kobakhidze is visiting Berlin to meet German Bundestag and Chancellery representatives, accompanied by Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Chair Nikoloz Samkharadze, Legal Issues Committee Chair Anri Okhanashvili, and Education and Science Committee Chair Shalva Papuashvili.

Since May 5, the Georgian delegation has held multiple meetings, including with Miguel Berger, Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office Berlin, Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Norbert Röttgen and Spokesperson Roderich Kiesewetter.

State Secretary Berger said on May 6 he had a “great exchange” with the Georgian delegation on overcoming “domestic conflict in Georgia” and on the situation in South Caucasus. “Very positive determination to work together with opposition and tackle urgent reforms,” he added.

At the meeting with Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, the sides highlighted the importance of democratic reforms in Georgia, as reported by Parliament’s press service on May 7. According to the press release, MP Röttgen also noted that “Georgia s the only country in the region that firmly continues the Western path.”

Also, MP Papuashvili held an individual meeting with Ernst Dieter Rossman, Chair of the Bundestag Committee on Education on May 6, while MP Okhanashvili sat down with Bundestag Committee on Legal Affairs and Consumer Protection Chair Heribert Hirte on May 7. On the same day, MP Samkharadze met Johannes Schraps and Christian Petry of the EU Affairs Committee.

The senior Georgian lawmakers have made several comments to the media, summing up the ongoing trip. “We discussed domestic political processes, as well as our foreign policy goals, and we had an interesting exchange of opinions,” MP Kobakhidze stated.

On his part, Foreign Relations Committee Chair Samkharadze said “the spirit of the meetings is that Georgia indeed deserves more from the European Union.” This could mean more integration to the EU’s single market, more opportunities for Georgian students, also enhanced energy and digital ties, MP Samkharadze highlighted.

