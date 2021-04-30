Georgia, Estonian Presidents Meet Virtually

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and her Estonian colleague, Kersti Kaljulaid had a video call on April 29, discussing the EU-brokered April 19 agreement between Georgian political leaders, and Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, among others.

According to the Georgian President’s Press Office, the Estonian President congratulated Georgian colleague over the April 19 agreement, while in this context, President Zurabishvili underlined the need for court and election administration reforms on Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

With President Kaljulaid, the Georgian President also spoke of the need for a joint format for Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova, three EU-associated Eastern partners, on their way to European integration. President Zurabishvili invited President Kaljulaid to the Batumi International Conference, held annually in the Black Sea coastal town to discuss the prospects for the country’s European integration, and got Estonian leader acquainted with her initiative to hold a joint Georgian-Ukrainian-Moldovan summit within the frames of the Conference.

During the video call, President Zurabishvili also touched upon the deepening of the Eastern Partnership initiative, cooperation with NATO over cybersecurity and Black Sea security, as well as the situation in and adjacent to Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

