EU Delegation Welcomes Opposition MPs Entering Parliament, Rurua’s Release

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia on April 27 said it welcomes the decisions taken by Georgian political leaders in accordance with the EU-brokered April 19 deal, referring to the signatory opposition MPs entering the legislature and President Salome Zurabishvili pardoning Mtavari Arkhi TV shareholder Giorgi Rurua.

“Together, the ruling and opposition parties elected a new Speaker [Kakha Kuchava] and are drawing up draft legislation [June 20, 2019 amnesty bill] to address perceptions of politicized justice,” said the EU Delegation.

“These were difficult decisions, which required considerable political courage,” the EU Delegation noted, adding that it looks forward to the upcoming steps for implementing the deal “to advance Georgia’s democratic and rule of law agenda.”

“We call again on all other elected Members of Parliament to join the agreement and contribute to its implementation, in the interest of Georgia, its citizens, EU-Georgia relations and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future,” the statement concluded.

