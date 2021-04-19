Georgian Dream Hints Signing New EU Proposal

The Ruling Georgian Dream party announced today it is ready to consider signing the new compromise proposal put forward by European Council President Charles Michel to solve Georgia’s ongoing political impasse. The GD also stressed, however, that it will not agree to further adjustments to the deal, while calling on the opposition to “take responsible steps.”

Noteworthy that the new proposal addresses two key concerns of the opposition – amnesty for “political prisoners” and potential 2022 snap polls – largely absent from the original March 31 document tabled by President Michel’s personal envoy Christian Danielsson. Initially, both sides refrained from agreeing to the original document, but the Georgian Dream party signed it unilaterally later on April 16.

Regarding Giorgi Rurua, pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV shareholder, considered to be a political prisoner by the opposition, the ruling party said in today’s statement that Rurua “is neither a politician nor a person who has made any changes in the political process,” adding that the inclusion of his release in the new compromise proposal “is a gross example of political interference in the judiciary.” However, the Georgian Dream said it would abstain from being critical if the Georgian President decides to pardon Rurua as part of the agreement, by this greenlighting the move.

The ruling party also touched upon the criminal case of opposition Lelo party leaders Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, alleging that the two founded a political party to “take refuge in political status.” Moreover, the GD statement alleged pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV founder Nika Gvaramia, also facing charges, of “trying to gain immunity through journalistic activities.” The GD said “these cases should be evaluated with the involvement of international legal experts,” excluding “the possibility of a political solution.”

The GD also highlighted that the judiciary and Prosecutor’s Office “have been subjected to biased and motivated attacks by the opposition and related media.” The ruling party cited ratings from the World Bank and the Heritage Foundation which “confirm that Georgia’s judiciary is among the top 20 in Europe and outperforms several EU member states.” Moreover, the GD noted that according to the IPSOS France’s survey, “trust in the [Georgian] judiciary is above 50%, which is close to the level of developed EU countries.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)