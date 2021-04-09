Three Charged into Post-Vaccine Death Case of Georgian Nurse

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office has charged two doctors and one nurse with providing false information into the case of a 27-year-old nurse who died after developing presumed anaphylactic shock following the COVID-19 vaccination. All three have already pled guilty.

The Prosecutor’s Office said on April 7 that when questioned as a witness, one doctor said that the patient underwent all necessary medical procedures as her health worsened in a waiting area after receiving the jab. The same version was confirmed by two other defendants. The investigation, however, found that not only the doctor did not use any medicine, but she was not even present in the waiting room.

The investigation was launched under Article 370 (2) of the Criminal Code of Georgia involving “obstruction of justice, which was expressed in the provision of false information for mercenary purposes or other personal motives” that shall be punished by a prison term of two to six years.

Megi Bakradze died on March 19, a day after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot. The Interior Ministry immediately launched an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving murder by negligence, punishable by imprisonment for a term of two to four years.

Despite the fatal incident, the country did not halt the process of vaccination. According to the National Center for Disease Control, as of April 7, 14,207 persons have already received their first doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on March 19 that the British-Swedish vaccine was “safe and effective” in preventing the COVID-19 virus. The EMA stressed the benefits far outweigh the risks. On April 7, the EMA noted that it finds AstraZeneca’s possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots, adding that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive it.

