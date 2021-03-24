Georgia No Longer Exempt from EU Vaccine Export Authorization Scheme

Georgia, along with 16 other countries, is no longer exempt from the EU’s COVID-19 vaccine export authorization scheme, following the European Commission’s decision today to introduce new regulations to the existing mechanism.

The European Commission said the updated scheme introduces principles of reciprocity and proportionality, meaning that any country wishing to import jabs from the EU will be evaluated on whether it restricts its own exports of vaccines or their raw materials, and whether the epidemiological situation, vaccination rate and access to COVID-19 shots is better or worse in the destination country than the 27-member bloc.

The Commission’s statement reassured that since the start of the mechanism only one export request was denied of the total 381.

Georgia was initially put on the list of more than 100 countries exempt from the scheme on January 29.

