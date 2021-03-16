Georgia Condemns Crimea Annexation on 7-Year Anniversary

On March 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia strongly condemned Russia’s occupation and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the city of Sevastopol. The statement comes on the seven-year anniversary of Moscow’s annexation of the Ukrainian region.

The Foreign Ministry underscored that “the practice of occupation and annexation poses a serious threat to international security, peace, and stability,” adding that Georgia is itself experiencing the Russian occupation.

“The firm and consolidated position by the international community is of utmost importance in order to resist the ongoing aggression against sovereign states and to ensure peace and stability through effective use of international mechanisms on the ground,” noted Georgia’s diplomatic service.

Underscoring that Moscow “is building its forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said “aggressive and illegal actions in the eastern regions of Ukraine” are ongoing.

The Ministry reaffirmed Georgia’s “firm and unswerving support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

