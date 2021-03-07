CSOs Call for Probing Authenticity of Covert Recordings, PM Clarifications

Over a dozen Georgian civil society organizations have called on March 7 into a timely, effective, and transparent investigation into the authenticity of recently aired covert audio recordings, which implicate Bera Ivanishvili, the son of ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, discussing with current PM Irakli Garibashvili and Special State Protection Service Head Anzor Chubinidze the punishment of youngsters who offended Ivanishvili online.

The signatory organizations, including GYLA, ISFED, TI Georgia, and Open Society Georgia Foundation, also said the Prime Minister shall make clarifications over the authenticity of the recordings and their contents.

The CSOs also called on the Parliament to request clarifications from the PM and discuss in the legislature his possible involvement in the alleged crimes.

The organizations also underscored that the investigation will lack public trust should the PM Garibashvili and SSPS Head Chubinidze, that can influence the investigation, retain their posts.