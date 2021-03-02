UNM Office Attacked in Gori; Two Detained

The Ministry of Interior of Georgia reported late on March 2 that two young men were detained over attacking the opposition United National Movement party office in Gori, east-central Georgia’s Shida Kartli region.

The probe was launched under article 187 of the Criminal Code, dealing with property damage and destruction, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of three years, the Ministry reported.

A video released by UNM political council member Badri Basishvili earlier shows at least four men were involved in the attack, including by throwing stones against the largest opposition party premises.

Basishvili claimed “encouraged” Georgian Dream activists were behind the attack.

The incident comes a day after the Georgian Dream Government and the opposition parties relaunched the post-election crisis dialogue, stalled since early December, after the mediation efforts of European Council President Charles Michel.