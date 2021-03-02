Video released by UNM's Badri Basishvili featuring unidentified men's attack against party office in Gori. March 2, 2021
News

UNM Office Attacked in Gori; Two Detained

02/03/2021 - 23:57
24 1 minute read

The Ministry of Interior of Georgia reported late on March 2 that two young men were detained over attacking the opposition United National Movement party office in Gori, east-central Georgia’s Shida Kartli region.

The probe was launched under article 187 of the Criminal Code, dealing with property damage and destruction, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of three years, the Ministry reported.

A video released by UNM political council member Badri Basishvili earlier shows at least four men were involved in the attack, including by throwing stones against the largest opposition party premises.

Basishvili claimed “encouraged” Georgian Dream activists were behind the attack.

The incident comes a day after the Georgian Dream Government and the opposition parties relaunched the post-election crisis dialogue, stalled since early December, after the mediation efforts of European Council President Charles Michel.

Tags
02/03/2021 - 23:57
24 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Court Rules TI Georgia Study ‘Libelous,’ Watchdog Decries

Court Rules TI Georgia Study ‘Libelous,’ Watchdog Decries

02/03/2021 - 22:27
Photo of Abkhaz Leader’s Former Aide Discusses Tbilisi Visit Reasons

Abkhaz Leader’s Former Aide Discusses Tbilisi Visit Reasons

02/03/2021 - 21:19
Photo of President Calls for Acting Responsible Amid EU-Mediated Dialogue

President Calls for Acting Responsible Amid EU-Mediated Dialogue

02/03/2021 - 20:32
Photo of Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

02/03/2021 - 19:21
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button