Three Arrested After Assaulting Prominent Journalist

Police arrested three young persons, reportedly drunken, for assaulting TV anchor Vakho Sanaia of pro-opposition Formula TV and his relative on the night of February 24-25.

The suspects were charged with violence committed by a group against two or more individuals, under Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, foreseeing two-year imprisonment, the Interior Ministry said.

Sanaia reckoned the attack was a result of “the propaganda pursued [by the ruling Georgian Dream party] against critical TV channels.” He said the assailants recognized him as a journalist and approached him, trying to provoke him. The suspects insulted other pro-opposition channels as well, Sanaia added, including his current and previous workplaces, Formula TV and TV Pirveli, respectively.

As Sanaia noted, he was at the time together with his family members, including his wife, sister-in-law, infant child, and babysitter. He was reportedly driving his family back from the airport when they experienced car troubles and called emergency services.

According to the journalist, one of the attackers, who was the first to initiate the confrontation, then charged at him, with raised fists. “I moved back and the person fell, but the [ground] was frozen so I slipped and also fell. Then the other two approached me and began to physically attack [me],” Sanaia said.

The assailants allegedly attacked his sister-in-law as well, while the emergency workers were trying to protect his family, as the suspects reportedly struck the car as well, where the driver, babysitter, and his infant child were holed in. The sister-in-law called the police and law enforcers detained the attackers on the spot, Sanaia said.

Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze condemned the attack against Sanaia. “Timely and effective investigation of the incident shall be a clear message to those, who believe violence is the answer,” he asserted.