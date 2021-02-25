Georgian, Polish Foreign Ministers Discuss Crisis in Georgia

Georgian Foreign Minister (FM) David Zalkaliani spoke on the phone with his Polish colleague, Zbigniew Rau.

FM Zalkaliani stated that they discussed “vital themes” with the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, including “the political environment in Georgia,” “the necessity of establishing dialogue” between the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party and the opposition, as well as the “importance of fair distribution” of COVID-19 vaccines.

Polish FM Rau, on his part, said FM Zalkaliani “assured him” that dialogue between GD and the opposition “has no alternative,” and that “the channels of communication with the opposition are open in the spirit of the European Union’s recommendations.”

“He (FM Zalkaliani) also told me that the [Georgian] Government is aware of the special responsibility it has in diffusing the situation,” FM Zbigniew Rau remarked.

Over the last three days, FM Zalkaliani also spoke concerning Georgia’s deepening political crisis with his counterparts from the Baltic states – Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs, Estonian FM Eva-Maria Liimets, and Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis.