Former Prime Minister Kvirikashvili Calls for Melia’s Release

Former Georgian Dream Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili today called for the release of Nika Melia, United National Movement Chair, “in the shortest time” possible, to avoid a confrontation in the country.

Otherwise, Kvirikashvili warned, Georgia will certainly “diverge” from its path toward becoming a Western democracy. However, the former PM stressed that he still finds unacceptable the “values” and “actions” of UNM leaders.

Former GD Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze also weighed in, highlighting snap elections as the only “correct step” forward, following Melia’s detention. He said the “demonstration of force” is “shameful” and “disastrous.”

