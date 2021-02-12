Postponed Local Elections in Occupied Abkhazia Set for April 11

Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania set the local elections for April 11, previously postponed twice due to the repeat “presidential” vote of March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.

The elections were set initially for April 4, 2020, and deferred until November 1, but because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak, the Moscow-backed authorities postponed the polls again in September.

Notably, some 30,000 ethnic Georgians of the occupied Gali district are deprived of participating in the non-recognized local, parliamentary and presidential elections, as they were stripped of ‘Abkhaz citizenship’ in 2014 and 2017.

