Erik Drulev talks to media after being released from Tskhinvali prison on February 11. Screengrab from Mtavari Arkhi TV
Georgian Citizen, Detained Near Roki Tunnel, Released from Tskhinvali Custody

11/02/2021 - 19:18
Georgian Citizen Erik Drulev, detained near the occupied Roki tunnel on February 5, was released from Tskhinvali’s custody today.

The young man was handed over to the central Georgian Government in village Ergneti, which is located right to the south of Tskhinvali.

Drulev told Georgian media upon his release that he faced “psychological pressure” and “grave conditions” in Tskhinvali prison.

The Georgian State Security Service reported about Drulev’s detainment by the Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali authorities on February 8, without providing details on how the Georgian citizen ended up near the tunnel, located deep inside the occupied region.

