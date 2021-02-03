EBRD President Pays ‘Virtual Visit’ to Georgia

Newly-elected European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso held virtual meetings with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani and Infrastructure Minister Maia Tskhitishvili.

According to the Georgian President’s Press Service, Salome Zurabishvili discussed with the EBRD Head Georgia’s 2024 EU membership application plan, which will necessitate reforms on energy efficiency and green energy.

EBRD President Renaud-Basso affirmed that the Bank is ready to support Georgia in the reforms, the press release added.

“Both the green economy and small and medium enterprises (and the private sector as a whole) are EBRD specialties. A lot we can work on together,” President Renaud-Basso tweeted after the meeting.

On the same day, PM Gakharia and the three Cabinet Ministers held a joint video conference with the EBRD Head, discussing the Bank’s assistance to Georgia’s post-COVID-19 pandemic sustainable economic recovery, including in key areas such as energy, transportation, infrastructure and structural reforms.

As the EBRD’s 2016 five-year Georgia strategy is set to be concluded, President Renaud-Basso highlighted the next plan will focus on the green economy, digitalization and social inequality.

During the February 1-2 “virtual visit” to Georgia, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso also held video calls with Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, National Bank Governor Koba Gvenetadze, civil society and donor organizations, as well as the business community.

The EBRD representatives, Vice President for Banking Alain Pilloux, Regional Managing Director Matteo Patrone, and Director for the Caucasus and Head of Georgia Catarina Bjorlin Hansen also attended the online meetings.