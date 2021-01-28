Imedi TV to Change Owners

The Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC) on January 28 approved the request of LLC Georgian Media Production Group to sell the shares of Imedi TV, the largest national broadcaster maintaining strong pro-Government editorial policy.

The Georgian Media Production Group applied to the Commission on January 20, requesting consent to fully transfer the company’s shares to Media Finance Group B.V., registered in the Netherlands.

LLC Georgian Media Production Group, which owns 100% of the shares of Imedi TV, Radio Imedi, and GDS TV, belonging to Ina Gudavadze, wife of deceased Georgian billionaire Badri Patarkatsishvili

Media Finance Group B.V., expected to purchase Imedi TV, is co-owned by Irakli Rukhadze, business partner of ruling Georgian Dream party’s former Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili.

