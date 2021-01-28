HQ of Imedi TV on Tbilisi's Ljubljana Street. Photo: Facebook/Imedi TV
News

Imedi TV to Change Owners

28/01/2021 - 20:19
21 Less than a minute

The Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC) on January 28 approved the request of LLC Georgian Media Production Group to sell the shares of Imedi TV, the largest national broadcaster maintaining strong pro-Government editorial policy.

The Georgian Media Production Group applied to the Commission on January 20, requesting consent to fully transfer the company’s shares to Media Finance Group B.V., registered in the Netherlands.

LLC Georgian Media Production Group, which owns 100% of the shares of Imedi TV, Radio Imedi, and GDS TV, belonging to Ina Gudavadze, wife of deceased Georgian billionaire Badri Patarkatsishvili

Media Finance Group B.V., expected to purchase Imedi TV, is co-owned by Irakli Rukhadze, business partner of ruling Georgian Dream party’s former Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili.

 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
28/01/2021 - 20:19
21 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Tbilisi

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Tbilisi

28/01/2021 - 19:36
Photo of New Regional Police Chiefs Appointed in Kakheti, Guria, Samtskhe-Javakheti

New Regional Police Chiefs Appointed in Kakheti, Guria, Samtskhe-Javakheti

28/01/2021 - 19:28
Photo of Parliament Passes Bill Making State Liable for Importing COVID Vaccines, Treatment

Parliament Passes Bill Making State Liable for Importing COVID Vaccines, Treatment

28/01/2021 - 19:27
Photo of GNCC Finds Mtavari Arkhi TV Guilty over Airing ‘Obscene’ Footage

GNCC Finds Mtavari Arkhi TV Guilty over Airing ‘Obscene’ Footage

28/01/2021 - 17:55
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button