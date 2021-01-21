Court Finds UNM-era Chief Prosecutor Guilty over Opposition Leader’s Assault Case 

The Tbilisi City Court found Georgia’s former Chief Prosecutor Zurab Adeishvili (2004–2008), a highly influential figure in ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s inner circle, guilty of unlawful confinement and abuse of power over the case of assaulting and kidnapping Koba Davitashvili, late opposition politician and former lawmaker.

The Court decision, unveiled on January 20, sentenced Adeishvili to six years in prison in absentia.

The Prosecutor’s Office, that filed charges against Adeishvili, argued that in early November 2007, when large-scale antigovernment rallies were underway on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, then Chief Prosecutor gave order to prevent the opposition from agitating in the capital’s largest bazaars.

According to the POG, on November 7, 2007, police officers detained Davitashvili, then leader of opposition People’s Party, as he was buying at Tbilisi’s Eliava bazaar equipment for the protest rally. Davitashvili was beaten severely and taken to the military hospital in Gori, where he sustained severe injuries in his head.

“Koba Davitashvili sustained severe health injuries during the acts of violence carried out against him during an unlawful confinement,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

In 2010, Davitashvili lodged a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the Georgian Government over the case of assault.

In early December 2020, Davitashvili died at the age of 49, following a long illness. He linked aggravation of his health condition to the 2007 incident.

Zurab Adeishvili left Georgia a day after the October 2012 parliamentary elections, when the Georgian voters put an end to the 9-year-long UNM rule. Ex-chief Prosecutor now lives in Hungary, where he has been granted asylum.

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office put Adeishvili, who faces multiple criminal charges, on wanted list in 2013 but still fails to achieve his extradition.

The court has found Adeishvili guilty over several cases in absentia, including the case of closing down Iberia TV and the case of Bidzina Ivanishvili affiliated Cartu Bank.

