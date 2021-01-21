President Zurabishvili Begins Brussels Visit

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili is paying an official visit to Brussels on January 21-23, where she has already met European Council President Charles Michel and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted after the meeting today that “EU’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity is unwavering.” President Michel also said the 27-member bloc stands by Georgia in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic and to “deepen reforms.”

On her part, President Zurabishvili said “the support we’ve received from the EU since the beginning of COVID proves that solidarity is the best way out of this global challenge,” adding that “we seek that same solidarity now that the world has access to vaccines.”

After the meeting with the top EU diplomat Borrell, President Zurabishvili said “what we need is more involvement from the EU in conflict resolution.” She added that “the security cooperation between Europe and Georgia makes us stronger.”

On its part, European External Action Service (EEAS) reported that High Representative Borrell and President Zurabishvili discussed Georgia’s post-election political impasse, the COVID-19 pandemic, the humanitarian situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, as well as the implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement.

“Georgia needs a fully functioning, representative parliament, enjoying the trust of the population to take resolute action for a speedy, inclusive, green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19 and to advance the wider reform agenda, including in the judiciary,” the EEAS quoted High Representative Borrell as saying during the meeting.

In the European capital, Georgian President is also set to hold meetings with European Parliament President David Sassoli, Chairman of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister, King Philippe of Belgium and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

