Georgia to Maintain Maximum Number of Troops at 37,000 in 2021

The Parliament of Georgia adopted a resolution determining the number of military servicemen in the Georgian Defense Forces as no more than 37,000 for 2021.

The decree presented at the Parliament’s plenary session by Deputy Defense Minister Rati Bregadze on December 25 passed with 82 votes unanimously, with only ruling Georgian Dream party MPs in attendance.

As explained in the session, the 37,000 upper limit does not apply to martial law or to the number of conscripts in the military reserve service and the temporary staff of the Defense Ministry.

“It is the optimal number allowing the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the Defense Ministry,” Bregadze remarked.

The number of troops reached 37,000 prior to the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008, following its increase by 5,000 servicemen in July 2008.

