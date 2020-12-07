Top EU Diplomat on Georgia’s Post-Election Talks

The EU Foreign Affairs Council discussed among other issues on December 7 post-election political impasse in Georgia and the negotiations between the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties, facilitated by the EU and U.S. Ambassadors.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said “it is time for Georgian political forces to show leadership and enable parliamentarian representation,” at a press conference following the Council meeting.

Expressing hope that the “latest proposal from Georgian Dream will open the door for a compromise,” High Representative Borell underscored the need for the Parliament to advance on “much needed” electoral and judicial reform and to address socio-economic challenges.

All of the eight Georgian opposition parties, that passed 1% threshold in October 31 parliamentary elections, are rejecting the election results, and refusing to enter the new Parliament unless the Georgian Dream-led government allows revote, the resignation of CEC chair Tamar Zhvania and the release of alleged political prisoners.

The ruling party and opposition leaders met today for the third round of talks, coming less than a week before the new Parliament should hold its inaugural session. As things stand, the parties managed to bring closer their positions on a few issues, but disagreements persist on major demands, including snap elections.