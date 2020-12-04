Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and UK Minister for for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton held phone talk. Source: mfa.gov.ge
Georgian FM Zalkaliani, UK Minister Morton Hold Phone Talk

04/12/2020 - 20:05
Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton held a phone talk on December 4, discussing Georgia’s post-election situation, bilateral relations, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I spoke to Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to emphasize the need for all parties to reach a compromise,” Minister Morton stated, referring to Georgia’s political impasse, with the opposition parties rejecting the election results and refusing to enter the new Parliament.

She said the UK will support Georgia to introduce reforms “during a difficult time” following the October 31 parliamentary elections.

On its part, Georgian Foreign Ministry said in its press release that the parties discussed regional security, as well as furthering bilateral relations and “fully realizing the possibilities created by the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.”

The statement said that FM Zalkaliani highlighted the importance of Georgia’s partners’ consolidated position on Russian occupation, while Minister Morton on her part reiterated UK support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The parties reportedly also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the significance of multilateral approaches to combat the virus. Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani congratulated the UK on the planned launch of vaccination, and highlighted London’s leading role in the fight against public health crisis.

