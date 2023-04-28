Georgian Dream Slammed at UK Parliament Hearing on Georgia

The Member of UK Parliament Adam Halloway slammed the ruling Georgian Dream party as “a pro-Putin, pro-Russian group whose leadership risks Georgia becoming a Russian puppet in this critical area for global security.” He was speaking during debates on “Political and Security Situation in Georgia” in the UK Parliament on April 27 at which he was a presenter.

Adam Halloway denounced the Georgian Dream as “an organization sympathetic to and increasingly controlled by Russian authorities, all the while claiming to be western and democratic” stressing that its founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili who “exerts great control over Georgia’s institutions” is “an oligarch who reportedly made his money from Russian dealings” and “allegedly has used his immense wealth to buy votes and loyalists throughout the Georgian government.”

The British lawmaker talked extensively about the “rampant” corruption in Georgia’s political system that became highlighted by the recent US State Department’s decision on sanctioning four Georgian judges. He also spoke about the condition of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili saying he “is currently dying in hospital” and noting that independent doctors have confirmed the traces of heavy metal poisoning in his blood.

Speaking about the overwhelming pro-European aspirations of the Georgian people he stressed that the government, although purporting to be pro-European and western-friendly, “intentionally sabotages the fulfillment of EU entry criteria”. He also criticized the Georgian government for “sabotaging support for the Ukrainian war effort,” while Georgian citizens have signed up in large numbers to fight against the Russian invasion”. Halloway also slammed the Georgian government for expanding trade with Russia which he said “undermines” the Western sanctions against Moscow and “draws Tbilisi closer to Moscow”.

British MP also recalled the recent Georgian Dream plans for a foreign agents’ law adoption, noting that the law was identical to the “Putin’s law” adopted in 2012. He stressed that the UK should “support political freedoms for the people of Georgia” and that UK government “should join the Americans in imposing sanctions not only on corrupt judges, but on Mr. Ivanishvili and other oligarchs responsible” noting that Ukraine and other European voices “have already called for such sanctions.”

He appealed to UK government “to lead a diplomatic campaign for Georgia to return to democratic norms” and decry the “inhumane and extrajudicial treatment of former President Saakashvili…”

He also stressed: “We must also ensure that Georgia’s next elections are held on time in 2024 and monitored by impartial observers.”

UK MP spoke about the overwhelming support of Georgian people to NATO integration saying “if the West stalls on NATO integration for Georgia, it will only play into the long term ambitions of Russia.” He spoke about “abandoning Georgia once before”, recalling that British Army was stationed in Georgia during its independence in the beginning of 20th century, but left in 1920, which was followed by the 11th Russian Army invasion in Georgia. Halloway said: “The Georgian people remember that abandonment, and we must not make the same mistakes today” and stressed that Georgia “stood alongside us and spilled blood in support of our causes” citing Georgia’s significant contribution to NATO forces in Afghanistan, in particular.

The situation in Georgia’s occupied territories, the internal situation, the polarization of political forces, the need to assist Georgia in building resilience and boosting security, as well as issues relating to bilateral cooperation, including in the Wardrop strategic dialogue format, were also discussed at the hearing. The debates reaffirmed the UK’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, for Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and for reforms to strengthen Georgia’s democratic institutions.