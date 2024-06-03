New British Ambassador to Georgia Appointed

The United Kingdom has appointed Gareth Ward as His Majesty’s new Ambassador to Georgia, replacing Mark Clayton. Ambassador Ward will take up his new post in August.

Gareth Ward joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) in 1996. He served as the British Ambassador to Vietnam from August 2018 to July 2022.

According to the UK government information, Ward’s expertise spans a diverse range of diplomatic areas, from serving as Deputy Director and Head of the China Department in the Asia Pacific Directorate of the FCDO from 2014 to 2017 to his role as Her Majesty’s Consul General in St Petersburg from 2010 to 2013. His diplomatic career began in 1998 when he served as Second Secretary (Political) at the UK Embassy in Moscow.