Voter checked for invisible marking, to avoid multiple voting. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili/Civil.ge
News

CEC: Voter Turnout 16.47% at 15:00

21/11/2020 - 15:30
14 1 minute read

352,456 voters, accounting for 16.47% of the total number eligible to vote in the majoritarian runoffs, cast a ballot by 15:00, seven hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the majoritarian constituency of Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities, where 24.1% of voters cast their ballots as of 15:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in Nadzaladevi majoritarian district, with 12.6%.

During the first round of October 31 parliamentary elections, voter turnout was 36.45% by 15:00.

In the majoritarian runoffs of 2016 parliamentary elections, held in 50 single-mandate districts, 15:00 voter turnout stood at 25.3%.

There are 2,140,210 voters eligible to cast a ballot in runoffs for 17 majoritarian constituencies, where polling stations opened at 08:00 countrywide.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
21/11/2020 - 15:30
14 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgia Election Live Blog: More than 100 Violations Observed, GYLA Says

Georgia Election Live Blog: More than 100 Violations Observed, GYLA Says

21/11/2020 - 20:30
Photo of PACE President Deplores Ex-President Saakashvili’s ‘Russia Agent’ Remarks Against Top Observer

PACE President Deplores Ex-President Saakashvili’s ‘Russia Agent’ Remarks Against Top Observer

21/11/2020 - 20:26
Photo of Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

21/11/2020 - 19:18
Photo of CEC: Voter Turnout 20.74% at 17:00

CEC: Voter Turnout 20.74% at 17:00

21/11/2020 - 17:30
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button