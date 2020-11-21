CEC: Voter Turnout 16.47% at 15:00

352,456 voters, accounting for 16.47% of the total number eligible to vote in the majoritarian runoffs, cast a ballot by 15:00, seven hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the majoritarian constituency of Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities, where 24.1% of voters cast their ballots as of 15:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in Nadzaladevi majoritarian district, with 12.6%.

During the first round of October 31 parliamentary elections, voter turnout was 36.45% by 15:00.

In the majoritarian runoffs of 2016 parliamentary elections, held in 50 single-mandate districts, 15:00 voter turnout stood at 25.3%.

There are 2,140,210 voters eligible to cast a ballot in runoffs for 17 majoritarian constituencies, where polling stations opened at 08:00 countrywide.

