U.S. Ambassador Summarizes Secretary Pompeo’s Visit

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan summarized on November 19 Secretary Mike Pompeo’s visit, noting that top American diplomat’s Tbilisi visit demonstrates “the United States’ strong support for Georgia’s choice to deepen its Euro-Atlantic ties,” and reaffirms “unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.”

Stating that the U.S. has a “robust bilateral agenda with Georgia,” Ambassador Degnan underscored the fight against corruption, efforts to stimulate economic growth and build modern state institutions, and enhancing global security, as some of the key issues Secretary Pompeo discussed with Georgian leadership.

According to Ambassador Degnan, at the meeting with civil society representatives, the Secretary of State discussed Georgia’s judicial reform efforts and the role of an independent judiciary in a healthy democracy. “The Secretary had a chance to hear from participants about their work to help Georgians achieve their dream of a strong, prosperous democratic nation,” she noted.

“Secretary Pompeo highlighted Georgia’s role in the International Religious Freedom Alliance and noted the importance of promoting and protecting religious freedom” while meeting with Georgian Orthodox Church Patriarch Ilia II, Ambassador Degnan remarked.

