EU Ambassador on October 31 Elections

The European Union Ambassador in Tbilisi, Carl Hartzell said regarding the upcoming October 31 general election that “for us, and for the EU-Georgia relations, what in the end matters is not who will win these elections, but how these elections will be won.”

“In other words, how these elections will be conducted, which is the responsibility that rests on the shoulders of all actors,” Ambassador Hartzell highlighted in his video address on October 29.

He announced that on election day on October 31 “together with our Member States and European partners, we will be assembling no less than 70 teams which will be visiting some 1000 polling stations on election day throughout the country.”

This, the Ambassador said, “is a testament to the EU’s unwavering support to the democracy here in Georgia, and it is the demonstration of our readiness to walk the extra mile to make sure that we can instill some further trust in these elections by providing international eyes and ears.”