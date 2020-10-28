NATO PA to Deploy Short-Term Observers to October 31 General Election

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly announced on October 28 that it will deploy a team of 13 short-term election observers for Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections, comprised of MPs from 5 Allied countries and headed by Turkish lawmaker and Vice-President of the NATO PA, Osman Askin Bak.

“Meeting the highest democratic standards is […] a requirement to progress towards membership of the Alliance,” underscored MP Bak, adding that “through their consistent participation in election observation missions in Georgia, NATO PA members demonstrate their commitment to Georgian democracy and to supporting Tbilisi on its Euro-Atlantic path.”

The NATO PA observers will work closely with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The observation delegation will deliver a post-election statement of preliminary findings at a press conference in Tbilisi on November 1.

Also Read: