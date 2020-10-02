Photo: Freedom House October 2020 Report on COVID-19
News

Georgia in Freedom House’s COVID-19 Report

02/10/2020 - 18:57
U.S.-based rights watchdog Freedom House said in its new reportthe impact of COVID-19 on the global struggle for freedom – that “the government [of Georgia] has been widely commended among the population for imposing strict, but transparent, measures to tackle the pandemic.”

The report released on October 2 underscored that “these cases are a reminder that any country can take steps to manage health risks while respecting human rights.”

“Georgia has had one of the lowest death rates globally, resulting in a significant popularity boost for the ruling Georgian Dream party ahead of October elections,” the watchdog noted.

In this context, the report also added survey respondents flagged Georgia’s upcoming October 31 parliamentary election “as a possible positive example of international engagement in support of necessary electoral preparations.”

Tags
02/10/2020 - 18:57
