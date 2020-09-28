New Deputy Justice Minister Appointed

Soso Giorgadze, 32, executive director of Public Service Hall, has been appointed as Deputy Justice Minister, replacing Mikheil Sarjveladze. The latter has been named as number 9 on the Georgian Dream’s party list.

Giorgadze, who will assume office from October 1, will oversee public services.

Giorgadze reportedly served at the Ministry of Justice since 2013. At different times, he led the Justice Ministry’s Citizenship and Migration Service and the Public Service Development Agency. In June 2019, he was appointed as the head of Public Service Hall.

